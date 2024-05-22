Wednesday, May 22, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Anybody can win on June 4: UDP vice prez

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, May 21: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Tuesday said the Lok Sabha elections this time could be anybody’s game unlike those of the past.
The party’s vice president, Allantry F Dkhar said the unpredictable elections could spring surprises on June 4 when the votes are counted. He attributed his assessment to “many factors” that were in play during the silent period before the day of voting (April 19).
He said a few political parties have been confident about the outcome of the MP elections but they would keep in mind that the UDP has a good number of MLAs and MDCs in the Khasi-Jaintia region.
“Our hope lies in the efforts of our elected representatives, party leaders, and grassroots workers but let us wait for June 4,” he said.
“It will be very difficult to make any assessment at this juncture,” he added.
Dkhar said there were no indications if the anti-incumbency factor worked against the UDP for being a part of the ruling dispensation. “There was a swing because of people associated with the party but we can know if it helped us, on June 4,” he said.

Previous article
Body found afloat Umiam river near Dwar Ksuid
Next article
Maternal, infant deaths decrease
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

EKH generates highest e-waste

MSPCB launches e-waste bin with a private firm SHILLONG, May 21: East Khasi Hills generates the highest e-waste followed...
MEGHALAYA

Row sparks as SMB picks up stray dogs

SHILLONG, May 21: Several dogs in the Mawlai, Umjapung area were reportedly picked up by the Shillong Municipal...
MEGHALAYA

DGP’s ‘open house’ every Thursday

SHILLONG, May 21: In a bid to strengthen the ties between the public and police, newly appointed DGP...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU likely to introduce grading system in 6 months

SHILLONG, May 21: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is likely to introduce a grading system within the next...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

EKH generates highest e-waste

MEGHALAYA 0
MSPCB launches e-waste bin with a private firm SHILLONG, May...

Row sparks as SMB picks up stray dogs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 21: Several dogs in the Mawlai, Umjapung...

DGP’s ‘open house’ every Thursday

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 21: In a bid to strengthen the...
Load more

Popular news

EKH generates highest e-waste

MEGHALAYA 0
MSPCB launches e-waste bin with a private firm SHILLONG, May...

Row sparks as SMB picks up stray dogs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 21: Several dogs in the Mawlai, Umjapung...

DGP’s ‘open house’ every Thursday

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 21: In a bid to strengthen the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img