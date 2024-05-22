Anybody can win on June 4: UDP vice prez

SHILLONG, May 21: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Tuesday said the Lok Sabha elections this time could be anybody’s game unlike those of the past.

The party’s vice president, Allantry F Dkhar said the unpredictable elections could spring surprises on June 4 when the votes are counted. He attributed his assessment to “many factors” that were in play during the silent period before the day of voting (April 19).

He said a few political parties have been confident about the outcome of the MP elections but they would keep in mind that the UDP has a good number of MLAs and MDCs in the Khasi-Jaintia region.

“Our hope lies in the efforts of our elected representatives, party leaders, and grassroots workers but let us wait for June 4,” he said.

“It will be very difficult to make any assessment at this juncture,” he added.

Dkhar said there were no indications if the anti-incumbency factor worked against the UDP for being a part of the ruling dispensation. “There was a swing because of people associated with the party but we can know if it helped us, on June 4,” he said.