Maternal, infant deaths decrease

SHILLONG, May 21: The numbers of maternal and infant deaths have dropped significantly in Meghalaya.

A senior official of the Health department on Tuesday said there were 243 maternal deaths in the state in 2020-2021 compared to 228 in 2021-22. The number further declined in 2022-23 when it was 155. In 2023-24, altogether 100 deaths were recorded.

The official said seven districts recorded less than 10 maternal deaths in 2023-24.

In East Khasi Hills, there were 23 maternal deaths in 2023-24 compared to 84 maternal deaths in 2021-22.

The number of deaths of infants has also declined. The state recorded 932 infant deaths in 2023-24 compared to 1,252 in 2022-23.

Three districts such as North Garo Hills, South Garo Hills and Ri-Bhoi, however, recorded an increase in the number of infant deaths during the same period.

West Garo Hills and East Khasi Hills recorded the highest number of infant deaths in 2023-24 at 142 and 330 respectively.

In an effort to further bring down the number of the deaths, the state government is forging a partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. A memorandum of understanding will be signed soon.

The foundation will provide necessary training to health professionals in the state on various aspects of health, including the process of healthy delivery.