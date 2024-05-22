Ri-Bhoi murder case: Village resolves to evict all non-tribals

NONGPOH, May 21: In a decisive response to the recent murder of a local resident, the Dorbar Pyllun (General Body) of Erpakon village in Ri-Bhoi has ordered the eviction of all non-tribal individuals residing or working within the village. This decision comes in the wake of the brutal killing of 38-year-old Kyrmen Lyngdoh Nonglait allegedly by a non-tribal labourer, which has shaken the local community.

The tragic incident occurred on the evening of May 11, when Nonglait was reportedly thrashed to death with a wooden log by one Raju Rajbhar, a non-tribal labourer from the RN Sharma Hotel, during a drunken altercation. Nonglait’s body was discovered shortly after the attack, and following a complaint by his wife, Kismilin Snaitang, police swiftly arrested Rajbhar on May 12.

Rajbhar has since confessed to the murder.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, both young members and elders of the Dorbar Pyllun unanimously agreed to implement strict measures to prevent future incidents and ensure the safety of the tribal community.

As part of these measures, all non-tribal workers at the RN Sharma Hotel have been given one month to leave the village. Additionally, the hotel will be required to transition to being operated by indigenous tribals, and the current operator, RN Sharma, must vacate the premises within the same period.

The Headman of Erpakon, M Thongni, and general secretary Lambor Kharshilot stated that these steps are crucial for maintaining peace and security within the village. They emphasised that the village would no longer issue no-objection certificates to non-tribals wishing to operate businesses in Erpakon, marking a significant shift in local governance.

This firm stance by the village leadership underscores a broader tension in the region concerning the interaction between tribal communities and non-tribal workers.

The community of Erpakon is clearly prioritising the safety and cohesion of their tribal members in the wake of the unsettling crime.