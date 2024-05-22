Sanbor rues low voter turnout as BJP stratagem backfires

SHILLONG, May 21: In a surprising twist this Lok Sabha election season, the South Shillong constituency has experienced a significant drop in voter turnout, which local BJP leader and legislator Sanbor Shullai attributes to discontent among his supporters. This follows the party’s unexpected decision not to field candidates, opting instead to support their coalition partner, the National People’s Party (NPP).

According to Shullai, approximately 30% of his usual supporters refrained from voting, expressing their frustration with the BJP’s late decision. This led to South Shillong recording the lowest voter turnout in the region at only 58.36%.

The BJP had taken a strategic decision not to contest in Meghalaya, throwing its weight behind the NPP for both seats in the state. Despite the low voter turnout, Shullai remains optimistic about the NPP’s chances in South Shillong, crediting the extensive support extended by the BJP to their coalition partner.

Addressing allegations that the BJP’s support might not have been advantageous for the NPP, Shullai dismissed these claims as mere political propaganda orchestrated by the opposition. He emphasised that in his constituency, at least, the collaborative efforts between the BJP and NPP have been fruitful.

Shullai also highlighted the national leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his role in steering the country through the COVID-19 pandemic with initiatives like free rations and vaccinations, which he believes saved countless lives in India from the dual threats of the virus and starvation. Looking forward, the South Shillong MLA expressed a strong preference for a government role, whether through the BJP or NPP. “Being in the Opposition does not help much. If BJP wins, we can effectively raise issues related to the state. If NPP wins, then you’ll see the light of the day,” Shullai stated.