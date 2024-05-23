Thursday, May 23, 2024
spot_img
Technology

Fake Pegasus spyware’s misuse surges on Dark Web: Researchers

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 23: Cyber-security researchers on Thursday warned about the widespread misuse of fake Pegasus spyware on the Dark Web where hackers are leveraging the name of Pegasus for financial gains.

 

Following Apple’s recent notification to users in 92 countries about a ‘mercenary spyware’ attack, homegrown cybersecurity firm CloudSEK carried out an in-depth investigation.

 

They found a widespread misuse of Israel-based company NSO’s Pegasus spyware’s name.

 

The findings serve “as an advisory against scammers and threat actors who are exploiting the growing recognition of NSO Group’s renowned product, Pegasus, for their fraudulent purposes,” the researchers noted.

 

The researchers analysed approximately 25,000 posts on Telegram, many of which claimed to sell authentic Pegasus source code.

 

“These posts followed a common template offering illicit services, with Pegasus and NSO tools frequently mentioned,” the team mentioned.

 

By interacting with over 150 potential sellers, CloudSEK gained insights into various samples and indicators shared by these actors.

 

This included purported Pegasus source code, live demonstrations, file structures, and snapshots.

 

“Similar misuse was observed on surface web code-sharing platforms, where actors disseminated randomly generated source codes falsely associated with Pegasus,” said researchers.

 

After analysing 15 samples and over 30 indicators from human intelligence (HUMINT), deep, and dark web sources, the team discovered that nearly all samples were “fraudulent and ineffective”.

 

Threat actors created their own tools and scripts, distributing them under Pegasus’ name to capitalise on its notoriety for financial gain, the report said. (IANS)

Previous article
Truecaller to let users create digital version of their voice using Microsoft’s new tech
Next article
Chip giant Nvidia to design new AI chips every year: CEO
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

How Muslims got prominence and Hindus ignored in Mamata Banerjee’s reservation scheme

  Kolkata, May 23: As the Calcutta High Court's cancellation of over 5,00,000 OBC certificates granted in West Bengal...
NATIONAL

Bengal’s Nandigram tense following murder of woman BJP worker

Kolkata, May 23: Tension has prevailed at Nandigram in the East Midnapore district of West Bengal following the...
Technology

Chip giant Nvidia to design new AI chips every year: CEO

Shillong, May 23: Chip giant Nvidia, which reported more than $14 billion in profit for the quarter ended...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

As he prepares for ‘Bhaiyya ji’ release, Manoj Bajpayee gorges on piping hot samosas in Lucknow

Shillong, May 23: Acclaimed Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee was seen enjoying some piping hot samosas during his visit...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

How Muslims got prominence and Hindus ignored in Mamata Banerjee’s reservation scheme

NATIONAL 0
  Kolkata, May 23: As the Calcutta High Court's cancellation...

Bengal’s Nandigram tense following murder of woman BJP worker

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 23: Tension has prevailed at Nandigram in...

Chip giant Nvidia to design new AI chips every year: CEO

Technology 0
Shillong, May 23: Chip giant Nvidia, which reported more...
Load more

Popular news

How Muslims got prominence and Hindus ignored in Mamata Banerjee’s reservation scheme

NATIONAL 0
  Kolkata, May 23: As the Calcutta High Court's cancellation...

Bengal’s Nandigram tense following murder of woman BJP worker

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 23: Tension has prevailed at Nandigram in...

Chip giant Nvidia to design new AI chips every year: CEO

Technology 0
Shillong, May 23: Chip giant Nvidia, which reported more...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img