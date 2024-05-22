Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Technology

Truecaller to let users create digital version of their voice using Microsoft’s new tech

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 22: Leading caller identification app Truecaller on Wednesday announced a partnership with Microsoft to utilise the new ‘Personal Voice’ technology from the tech giant’s Azure AI Speech which will allow users to create a digital version of their own voice to use inside the AI Assistant.

 

Introduced in 2022, Truecaller’s AI Assistant incorporates a multitude of AI technologies that can automatically answer phone calls for you, screen calls, take messages, respond on your behalf, or record the call for your later viewing.

 

“The personal voice feature allows our users to use their own voice, enabling the digital assistant to sound just like them when handling incoming calls,” Raphael Mimoun, Product Director and General Manager, Truecaller Israel, said in a statement.

 

“This groundbreaking capability not only adds a touch of familiarity and comfort for the users but also showcases the power of AI in transforming the way we interact with our digital assistants,” he added.

 

The addition of Microsoft’s Personal Voice tech to Truecaller’s AI Assistant means that if you already have Assistant on your app, you can have your callers hear a replicated and authentic version of your voice instead of one of the many digital assistants on offer.

 

This feature is being rolled out gradually across all of Truecaller’s markets, the company said.  (IANS)

14 global tech giants adopt pledge on ‘responsible’ development of AI  
