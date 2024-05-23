Rain exposes poor drainage in Shillong

SHILLONG, May 22: Shillong has been grappling with severe water-logging issues as rain continues to pour, revealing the inadequacies of the city’s drainage system and urban planning.

Social media platforms are flooded with photos and videos showing residents and vehicles navigating through knee-deep water in several areas, with some users humorously dubbing the phenomenon as the emergence of a “new found Lake of Shillong.”

The most severely affected area is the stretch from the NEEPCO office towards Demseiniong. Additionally, significant water-logging has been reported in the Lachaumiere area near the DIPR junction.

Residents have taken to social media to express their frustration.

A social media user, N Haokip, commented that Demseiniong to Rynjah road has been broken just before the rains started. “The authorities have been sleeping all through the dry season and it is only the common man who has been and is suffering,” he added

Another user, Anirban Deb, stated that when government makes road with drainage facility this is bound to happen and this is a classic case of improper planning.

In a satirical tone, K Pariat referred to the situation as “Shillong new smart town.”

The persistent water-logging has also significantly impacted traffic flow in the city.

Confirming this, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Rituraj Ravi stated, “There is a temporary surge in traffic issues because of incessant rain. There is water-logging, and we are working on it.” The SP said that home guard volunteers have been deployed depending on the requirement and the volume of traffic. “However, due to the continuous rain, we are facing sluggish movement in certain parts of the city,” Ravi said.

As the rain continues, Shillong’s residents are left to deal with the dual challenges of flooding and traffic disruptions, highlighting the urgent need for improved infrastructure and better urban planning.