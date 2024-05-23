2-day musical extravaganza to celebrate Bob Dylan

SHILLONG, May 22: A two-day celebration in honour of Bob Dylan’s 53rd birthday will be hosted by the Lou Majaw Foundation, in collaboration with Meghalaya Tourism, at the U Soso Tham Auditorium here on Thursday and Friday.

The first day (May 23) will feature song contests where participants will perform two songs each – one by Bob Dylan and another original composition. Winners will receive prizes ranging from Rs 10,000 to 20,000.

On the second day, a panel discussion titled ‘The Music Career of Lou Majaw over five decades in the Music Industry and the Music Scene across Meghalaya’ will take place. Panellists include Desmond Kharmawphalng, Rudy Wallang, Lou Majaw, Arjun Sen, Gwyneth Mawlong, Jeffrey Laloo, and Lamphang Syiemlieh.

Following the discussion, musical performances by Arts and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh, besides renowned artistes such as Bobby Cash, Lou Majaw, and others from around the state and country will light up the stage.

The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) will also be present at the event to educate and empower musicians from the region on crucial aspects of the music business, such as copyright, royalties, and the role of music copyright societies in protecting creators’ rights.

IPRS will conduct a workshop during the event aimed at demystifying music copyright and explaining the benefits of being represented by a rights management society like IPRS. An enrollment boot camp will also be held, allowing independent artists, songwriters, and composers to register on the spot for IPRS membership.

Creators attending the event have been encouraged to participate in the workshop and enrolment boot camp to gain valuable insights and establish connections with the IPRS team.