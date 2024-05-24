AR Rahman releases musical docu Headhunting to Beatboxing at Cannes

The ongoing International Cannes Film Festival recently had a taste of Northeast India with the renowned composer and Oscar winner, AR Rahman releasing a musical feature documentary Headhunting to Beatboxing in which he himself starred and produced too.

The film depicted the story of a Naga tribe engulfed in the depths of violence and bloodshed but resurrects itself through the healing power of music and emerges through a musical renaissance. The film is directed by Rohit Gupta starring AR Rahman himself, Metet Jamir, Thepfulie Kengurusie and others.

Rahman expressed his admiration for Northeast India, revealing a deep connection to the region at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. But he lamented that the beautiful region and its talented people have not got due opportunities in the entertainment industry.

The great composer shared his sentiments, stating, “I always have this little soft corner for the Northeast. I feel like they are not included the way they should be in movies or anything.

I was invited to the Hornbill festival in Nagaland. I went there and I got super inspired seeing the whole place, the vibe. It didn’t look like India, the India that we normally see. I felt like it’s a very special, transformative, inspiring place and the world should see that and get inspired.”

Headhunting to Beatboxing explores the evolution of rhythm and sound in Nagaland, tracing the journey of music through generations. Headhunting to Beatboxing is a celebration of this universal rhythm that unites humanity in its diverse expressions. We look forward to the start of its film festival journey and what better than Cannes which celebrates cinema to make the first announcement on the film.”

The documentary promises an immersive exploration of Nagaland’s rich musical heritage, from ancient headhunting traditions to contemporary musical innovations. Director Rohit Gupta expressed his awe at the vibrant music scene in Nagaland, which transcends historical scars.