‘SRK doing well,’ confirms manager as actor falls ill due to heat stroke

Finally, good news for SRK fans as King Khan, who was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad due to dehydration and heat stroke, is doing well now. Giving health updates to Shah Rukh Khan fans, his manager Pooja Dadlani posted on her X handle. She wrote, “To all of Mr Khan’s fans and well-wishers – he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern.” Khan on Wednesday was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad due to dehydration and heat stroke. SRK’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan was clicked arriving at the hospital.(ANI)