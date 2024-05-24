BJP to lose all 80 seats in UP: Akhilesh

Pratapgarh, May 23: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Thursday that the BJP will lose all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, including “Kyoto wale”.

Over 140 crore population of the country will make the BJP-led NDA lose 400 seats to the opposition and ensure that the remaining 143 seats also become difficult for them, Yadav said. The people’s anger against the ruling party has been increasing and “by the seventh phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, it will be at its peak (saatwe asman par)”, Yadav said, addressing a rally here in favour of SP candidate S P Patel.

“Earlier, I had said the BJP is heading to lose all seats except for the one of “Kyoto wale” (Modi’s Varanasi seat). But with time it seems that seat is also slipping out of their hands and the saffron party will taste defeat in all the 80 seats in UP,” Yadav said. His “Kyoto wale” remark was in reference to a memorandum of understanding signed between India and Japan in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and his then Japanese counterpart late Shinzo Abe at Osaka in 2014 to turn Varanasi into a ‘smart city’ with the help from Kyoto. Yadav said the SP and the Congress “have become 11 from one and one” causing tension for the “Delhi wale” (Modi government at the Centre). Apparently replying to Prime Minister Modi who referred to Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi as “shehzade” (princes), the SP president said, “We will give them ‘sheh’ and ‘maat’ (vocabulary used in chess for defeat).” (PTI)