Cutting-edge defence tech can enhance nation’s self-reliance: DRDO chief

Guwahati, May 24: Secretary of the department of defence (research and development) and chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Samir V Kamat visited the Defence Research Laboratory (DRL) of DRDO in Tezpur on Thursday.

He was accompanied by the director general (life sciences) U K Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRDO chairman commended the scientists, officers and staff of DRL for their dedicated contributions and urged them to reaffirm their commitment to national service by delivering cutting-edge technologies that enhance the nation’s strength and self-reliance.

Kamat also stressed the importance of reformation and transformation in optimising the performance of a research and development organisation.

In a significant move, Kamat handed over the licensing agreements for the transfer of technology of antimicrobial bedsheets and anti-bed bug bedsheets to three industries.

Additionally, he released the annual report of DRL, which highlights the laboratory’s progress and achievements over the past year.

Addressing the audience, director general (life sciences) U.K Singh emphasised the importance of establishing collaborations with academia and industry for translational research that directly benefits the armed forces.

He reiterated the necessity for DRDO, along with its academic and industry partners, to address the challenges faced by soldiers in the forward areas of the Northeast.

Earlier, the distinguished guests were welcomed by DRL director D.V Kamboj, who provided an in-depth overview of the laboratory’s pivotal role and significant achievements.