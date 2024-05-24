Friday, May 24, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Cutting-edge defence tech can enhance nation’s self-reliance: DRDO chief

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, May 24: Secretary of the department of defence (research and development) and chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Samir V Kamat visited the Defence Research Laboratory (DRL) of DRDO in Tezpur on Thursday.

He was accompanied by the director general (life sciences) U K Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRDO chairman commended the scientists, officers and staff of DRL for their dedicated contributions and urged them to reaffirm their commitment to national service by delivering cutting-edge technologies that enhance the nation’s strength and self-reliance.

Kamat also stressed the importance of reformation and transformation in optimising the performance of a research and development organisation.

In a significant move, Kamat handed over the licensing agreements for the transfer of technology of antimicrobial bedsheets and anti-bed bug bedsheets to three industries.

Additionally, he released the annual report of DRL, which highlights the laboratory’s progress and achievements over the past year.

Addressing the audience, director general (life sciences) U.K Singh emphasised the importance of establishing collaborations with academia and industry for translational research that directly benefits the armed forces.

He reiterated the necessity for DRDO, along with its academic and industry partners, to address the challenges faced by soldiers in the forward areas of the Northeast.

Earlier, the distinguished guests were welcomed by DRL director D.V Kamboj, who provided an in-depth overview of the laboratory’s pivotal role and significant achievements.

Previous article
Courts cannot allow DNA testing routinely, strong prima facie case required: Kerala HC
Next article
KHADC recognises 24 traditional medicines practitioners
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

KHADC not to allow anyone to settle within jurisdiction of Iewduh market.

  Shillong, May 24: The KHADC on Friday decided to disallow anyone to settle within the jurisdiction of Iewduh...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC recognises 24 traditional medicines practitioners

Shillong, May 24: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Friday recognised another 24 traditional medicine practitioners...
INTERNATIONAL

Living in ‘unsuitable housing’, Indian students face increased hostility and discrimination in Canada

Shillong, May 24: A fresh Canadian government report says that students from India were more likely to live...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Priyanka’s husband-pop star Nick Jonas brings the house down at Cannes AIDS gala

Shillong, May 24: Priyanka Chopra's husband and pop star Nick Jonas performed his headbanger number 'Jealous' in a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KHADC not to allow anyone to settle within jurisdiction of Iewduh market.

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, May 24: The KHADC on Friday decided to...

KHADC recognises 24 traditional medicines practitioners

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 24: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council...

Living in ‘unsuitable housing’, Indian students face increased hostility and discrimination in Canada

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 24: A fresh Canadian government report says...
Load more

Popular news

KHADC not to allow anyone to settle within jurisdiction of Iewduh market.

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, May 24: The KHADC on Friday decided to...

KHADC recognises 24 traditional medicines practitioners

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 24: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council...

Living in ‘unsuitable housing’, Indian students face increased hostility and discrimination in Canada

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 24: A fresh Canadian government report says...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img