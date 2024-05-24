Friday, May 24, 2024
KHADC recognises 24 traditional medicines practitioners

Shillong, May 24: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Friday recognised another 24 traditional medicine practitioners as per the provisions laid under the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Protection and Promotion of Khasi Traditional Medicine) Act, 2011.

The Chief Executive Member (CEM), Pyniaid Syiem handed over the certificates and identity cards to the traditional practitioners during a felicitation programme held at the conference hall of the Council in the presence of the senior MDC, Martle N. Mukhim and Syiem of Hima Mylliem, Ainam Sing Syiem.

Talking to reporters after the programme, Syiem said that the council so far has recognised a total number of 54 traditional medicinal practitioners including those whom the council had already issued the certificates and identity cards.

“There are more traditional medicinal practitioners whom we are going to recognise shortly,” he said.

Meanwhile, he informed that the Khasi Traditional Medicine Commission (KTMC) is responsible for screening of applications before distributing certificates to all Khasi Traditional medicine practitioners.

According to him, some of the criteria included detailed history of the patients treated by them, composition of their herbal medicines, success story of treatment, and certification from any government department or organisation.

Meanwhile, he informed that Khasi Traditional Medicine Institute at Lum Sohpetbneng, Ri-Bhoi district, is likely to be inaugurated in June.

He also informed that they have partnered with a private firm, Center of Learning, Knowledge and Services (COLKS) to run the institute.

“We are looking to run the OPD service in the institute,” KHADC CEM added.

