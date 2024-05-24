Friday, May 24, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

England rope in Man City psychologist for T20 World Cup

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Manchester, May 23: Young had a prolific run with Manchester City in recent times, with the side winning four straight Premier League titles over the last four years. Before joining the Premier League club, Young was with the England cricket side, overseeing the senior Men’s team from 2016 to 2020.
Young has joined the England side for the T20I series against Pakistan and will remain till the end of the Men’s T20 World Cup.
England white-ball coach Matthew Mott believed the presence of Young, who was with the side when they lifted their maiden ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2019, would improve communication.“He’s previously been with the team and he’s already been a great ally in messages back to me. Making sure my messages are clear.“It’s always good to have someone who’s a little bit removed from the squad to make sure you’re landing your messages… He’s still doing other roles but we’ve got him for this series, and the start of the World Cup as well.”
After England’s uninspired run during the recently concluded Men’s Cricket World Cup in India, Mott wanted to have a more open approach.“When you’ve had the kick in the pants like we’ve had, you can’t just go ‘business as usual,” Mott said. (Agencies)

 

 

Previous article
Hopeful that Dhoni will be available for next year: CSK CEO
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

BJP to lose all 80 seats in UP: Akhilesh

Pratapgarh, May 23: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Thursday that the BJP will lose all the...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Nok pe·giparangni kosako police, mamla segata

SHILLONG: Shillong-ni Lum Survey gittimo nokrik-nokdake dongenggipa manderangni nokrangko pe·e galani gimin, Niamko an·tangtangni jako ra·gipa manderangni kosako...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Indian Cinematographer to receive Pierre Angénieux tribute at Cannes

Renowned Indian cinematographer Santosh Sivan is to be recognized with the prestigious Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography honour...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ranbir Kapoor flaunts T-shirt with daughter’s name Raha on it

Even being busy shooting for the much-awaited Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, actor Ranbir Kapoor never misses a chance to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BJP to lose all 80 seats in UP: Akhilesh

NATIONAL 0
Pratapgarh, May 23: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav claimed...

Nok pe·giparangni kosako police, mamla segata

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
SHILLONG: Shillong-ni Lum Survey gittimo nokrik-nokdake dongenggipa manderangni nokrangko...

Indian Cinematographer to receive Pierre Angénieux tribute at Cannes

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Renowned Indian cinematographer Santosh Sivan is to be recognized...
Load more

Popular news

BJP to lose all 80 seats in UP: Akhilesh

NATIONAL 0
Pratapgarh, May 23: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav claimed...

Nok pe·giparangni kosako police, mamla segata

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
SHILLONG: Shillong-ni Lum Survey gittimo nokrik-nokdake dongenggipa manderangni nokrangko...

Indian Cinematographer to receive Pierre Angénieux tribute at Cannes

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Renowned Indian cinematographer Santosh Sivan is to be recognized...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img