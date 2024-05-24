Indian Cinematographer to receive Pierre Angénieux tribute at Cannes

Renowned Indian cinematographer Santosh Sivan is to be recognized with the prestigious Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography honour at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. This accolade marks a significant moment for Sivan as he will become the first Asian to receive this honour, which celebrates outstanding contributions to the field of cinematography. Preceded by a welcome dinner on May 23, the recognition will culminate in an honorary event on May 24. On Wednesday, a conference was also held at Bharat Pavilion to celebrate the achievement of Sivan. His notable works include collaborations with renowned director Mani Ratnam on films such as Roja, Thalapathi, Dil Se, and Iruvar. (ANI)