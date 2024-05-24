Friday, May 24, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Indian Cinematographer to receive Pierre Angénieux tribute at Cannes

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Renowned Indian cinematographer Santosh Sivan is to be recognized with the prestigious Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography honour at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. This accolade marks a significant moment for Sivan as he will become the first Asian to receive this honour, which celebrates outstanding contributions to the field of cinematography. Preceded by a welcome dinner on May 23, the recognition will culminate in an honorary event on May 24. On Wednesday, a conference was also held at Bharat Pavilion to celebrate the achievement of Sivan. His notable works include collaborations with renowned director Mani Ratnam on films such as Roja, Thalapathi, Dil Se, and Iruvar. (ANI)

Previous article
Ranbir Kapoor flaunts T-shirt with daughter’s name Raha on it
Next article
Nok pe·giparangni kosako police, mamla segata
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

BJP to lose all 80 seats in UP: Akhilesh

Pratapgarh, May 23: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Thursday that the BJP will lose all the...
SPORTS

England rope in Man City psychologist for T20 World Cup

Manchester, May 23: Young had a prolific run with Manchester City in recent times, with the side winning...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Nok pe·giparangni kosako police, mamla segata

SHILLONG: Shillong-ni Lum Survey gittimo nokrik-nokdake dongenggipa manderangni nokrangko pe·e galani gimin, Niamko an·tangtangni jako ra·gipa manderangni kosako...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ranbir Kapoor flaunts T-shirt with daughter’s name Raha on it

Even being busy shooting for the much-awaited Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, actor Ranbir Kapoor never misses a chance to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BJP to lose all 80 seats in UP: Akhilesh

NATIONAL 0
Pratapgarh, May 23: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav claimed...

England rope in Man City psychologist for T20 World Cup

SPORTS 0
Manchester, May 23: Young had a prolific run with...

Nok pe·giparangni kosako police, mamla segata

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
SHILLONG: Shillong-ni Lum Survey gittimo nokrik-nokdake dongenggipa manderangni nokrangko...
Load more

Popular news

BJP to lose all 80 seats in UP: Akhilesh

NATIONAL 0
Pratapgarh, May 23: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav claimed...

England rope in Man City psychologist for T20 World Cup

SPORTS 0
Manchester, May 23: Young had a prolific run with...

Nok pe·giparangni kosako police, mamla segata

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
SHILLONG: Shillong-ni Lum Survey gittimo nokrik-nokdake dongenggipa manderangni nokrangko...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img