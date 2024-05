Even being busy shooting for the much-awaited Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, actor Ranbir Kapoor never misses a chance to show love for his daughter Raha. Pictures of him wearing a t-shirt with her name on it are viral on various social media platforms. Taking to Instagram, costume designer Rimple Narulah recently shared a picture with Ranbir which caught the attention of netizens. He was seen wearing a pink t-shirt with his daughter Raha’s name written on it in Hindi. (ANI)