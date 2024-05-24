Naxalism will return to Bihar if CPI(ML) wins: HM Shah

Shillong, May 24: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on Friday said that Naxalism would resurface in Bihar if the CPI(ML) won Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The CPI(ML) is contesting in the three Lok Sabha constituencies of Arrah, Karakat and Nalanda as an ally of the Grand Alliance in Bihar.

While addressing a rally in Ramna ground in Arrah city in Bihar on Friday, HM Shah said, “Lalu Prasad Yadav has fielded CPI(ML) in Arrah and if its candidate wins even by mistake then Naxalism will resurface and bullets will be fired again.”

“I want to ask the people of Arrah if they want farmlands to be occupied, kidnapping, and looting here. If the CPI(ML) wins, all this will happen here again,” HM Shah said.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naxalism was wiped out from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“I want to appeal to the people to give us more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha and we will finish Naxalism in Chhattisgarh too in the third term of the Modi government,” he said.

He also targeted the RJD, Congress and TMC on the OBC quota issue.

“The Congress, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mamata Banerjee want to cut the quota of the OBCs and give it to the Muslims.

“The Congress has given 5 per cent reservation to Muslims in Karnataka and 4 per cent in Telangana and Mamata Banerjee added many Muslim castes to the OBC category. On Thursday, the Kolkata High Court cancelled this illegal reservation in West Bengal. I want to tell you that as long as PM Modi and the BJP are there, we will not let the quota for Dalits, backwards and tribals to be touched. If this ‘Ghamandia Gathbandhan’ comes back, then all the schemes running for the poor will stop,” he claimed.

“I want to ask you, whether you want Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Jungle Raj or Narendra Modi’s Garib Kalyan? The Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav asked us not to talk about Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as Pakistan has a Nuclear bomb.

“I want to tell Lalu Prasad Yadav and his alliance that we are BJP people, we are not afraid of Pakistan’s Nuclear bomb. PoK is ours, it will remain ours and we will take it. This is BJP’s resolution,” he said.

He also claimed that the NDA had already bagged more than 300 seats in the first five phases of polling in India.

“Tomorrow is the sixth phase of elections. Do you want the result of five phases? I tell you that the NDA under the leadership of PM Modi has achieved 310 seats after five phases and will form the government at the Centre.

“The combination of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rahul Gandhi is completely wiped out. This time, the INDIA bloc will not even open its account in Bihar,” he said.

The polling in Arrah will be held in the seventh phase on June 1. (IANS)