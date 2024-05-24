Friday, May 24, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal aide sent to 4 days judicial custody

New Delhi, May 24:  A court here on Friday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal, to four-day judicial custody.

Produced before the court on the expiry of his five-day police custody, he was sent to judicial custody till May 28.

Bibhav Kumar was arrested on May 18 in connection with the assault on Maliwal on May 13 and produced late at night before a local court which sent him to five days police custody.

During this period, he was also taken to the CM’s residence where the crime scene was recreated. Bibhav Kumar was taken to three locations in Mumbai, said police sources privy to the probe. “Kumar had formatted his phone on one of the locations, which was revealed after technical investigation,” said the source.

According to police, he had formatted his phone on May 17, citing a malfunction.

Delhi Police registered a case against Kumar after he allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the Chief Minister’s residence. The FIR at the Civil Lines police station includes charges under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

IANS

 

