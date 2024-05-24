Friday, May 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Sanbor points to delays in Smart City projects

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 23: Expressing gratitude to the government for awarding several Smart City projects to South Shillong, local MLA Sanbor Shullai has pointed out that delays persist despite several efforts for speedy completion of the projects, particularly with the smart road project from Rhino Point to Laban Last Stop, which has yet to commence.
On behalf of the residents of South Shillong, local authorities have expressed gratitude to the state and central governments for implementing the Smart City Project within the constituency. However, they have also raised concerns over delays in the project’s completion.
The project, outlined in a department letter dated April 25, 2023, includes the establishment of an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and the installation of various smart components such as smart poles, Variable Message Displays (VMD), Emergency Call Boxes (ECB), Public Address Systems (PAS), CCTV ITMS, and RF towers for BTS and backhaul at several strategic locations.
Shullai, in a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, stated that a series of meetings were held with traditional heads, local welfare societies, and the concerned department to facilitate timely completion of the projects.
Additionally, proposals for CCTV installation in the Cantonment area remain unaddressed, leaving vulnerable areas like Jhalupara, Lower Paltan Bazar, Paltan Bazar, and Cantonment Beat House without coverage.
The delays, as per the MLA, are particularly concerning given the area’s issues with drugs and theft, making the completion of these projects critical for aiding the police department and maintaining law and order.
Local stakeholders, including dorbar shnongs, village councils, and various welfare societies, have been urged to stay informed about the project’s progress to ensure the proper functioning and maintenance of smart equipment. Long-term Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC) and warranty extensions have also been recommended to ensure higher benefits and lower maintenance costs over time.
The local authorities have requested that the concerned department expedite the completion of the Smart City projects within South Shillong within six months to avoid undermining the project’s purpose and ensure the city’s transformation into a smart, secure urban centre.

