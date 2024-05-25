Saturday, May 25, 2024
MEGHALAYA

24 more traditional medicine practitioners get recognition

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, May 21: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has recognised another 24 traditional medicine practitioners as per the provisions laid under the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Protection and Promotion of Khasi Traditional Medicine) Act, 2011.
KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Syiem handed over the certificates and identity cards to the traditional practitioners during a felicitation programme at the conference hall of the Council on Thursday.
The programme was attended by senior MDC, Martle N. Mukhim, and Syiem of Hima Mylliem, Ainam Sing Syiem.
Addressing reporters after the programme, Syiem said the KHADC so far has recognised a total of 54 traditional medicinal practitioners.
“There are more traditional medicinal practitioners whom we are going to recognise shortly,” he said. Meanwhile, Syiem informed that the Khasi Traditional Medicine Commission is responsible for screening applications before distributing certificates to the Khasi traditional medicine practitioners.
According to him, some of the criteria included a detailed history of the patients treated by them, the composition of their herbal medicines, the success story of treatment, and certification from any government department or organisation.
Meanwhile, Syiem informed that the Khasi Traditional Medicine Institute at Lum Sohpetbneng, Ri-Bhoi district, is likely to be inaugurated in June.
He also informed that the Council has partnered with a private firm, Center of Learning, Knowledge and Services (COLKS) to run the institute.
“We are looking to run the OPD service in the institute,” the KHADC CEM added.

 

