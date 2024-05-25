CM, Nokmas discuss challenges & initiatives in eco-sensitive regions

Conrad visits villages adjacent to Nokrek Biosphere Reserve

SHILLONG, May 24: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday visited villages adjacent to the Nokrek Biosphere Reserve in West Garo Hills and held discussions with the Nokmas on the conservation challenges and initiatives in eco-sensitive regions.

According to a statement here, the visit was intended to gain a firsthand impression of the challenges faced in implementing conservation initiatives in the Garo Hills region.

Accompanied by senior officials led by Principal Secretary Sampath Kumar, along with a team from the Forest and Environment Department, Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA), and Council of Nokmas, the chief minister visited the villages of Sakalgre, Baladinggre and Sakal Aduma.

“He spent nearly six hours in the three villages, meeting with the Nokmas from the Ganol catchment area. The Ganol River, which originates from Nokrek, is the main source of water for Tura and other adjoining areas in the region,” the statement said.

During an interaction programme with the Nokmas, Conrad discussed the conservation challenges and initiatives in the region.

Conrad informed the Nokmas about the several conservation initiatives, initiated by the government, that aim to protect and rejuvenate the catchment areas.

He informed that the government is implementing the Green Meghalaya initiative and the Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) programme, which rewards communities for their conservation efforts.

He then emphasised the government’s approach of involving local communities in development and conservation initiatives, especially in eco-sensitive regions, and highlighted the importance of consultation and a collaborative approach, ensuring that policies are not imposed directly but are designed to benefit both the government and the community.

With regard to the issue of jhum cultivation and the community’s dependence on it, the chief minister said, “We have initiated several programmes to encourage sustainable livelihoods. Our initiatives aim to create opportunities through green initiatives. The Forest, Agriculture, Horticulture, and Soil and Water Conservation Departments are working together to protect our natural resources with utmost care.”

With regard to tourism promotion in Nokrek and its surrounding areas, he urged the community to promote tourism responsibly.

“In the past 2-3 years, various interventions have been implemented to enhance and promote tourism in Nokrek. However, it is crucial that we ensure the ecological sensitivity of the area is maintained. We should keep the area clean and encourage visitors to avoid littering. The beauty of this place must be conserved at all costs,” he said.

On the dwindling forest cover, reportedly due to jhum cultivation, Conrad said his government has documented the concerns and is working with communities and stakeholders to address the concerns through afforestation and conservation initiatives.

He also urged the Nokmas for cooperation and support to safeguard not just the forest cover but also support the government in its endeavour to protect the Ganol catchment area.

Conrad visits Tura CH, reviews ongoing renovation

Conrad also paid a visit to Tura Civil Hospital to review the ongoing renovation of its infrastructure and facilities.

During his visit, he discussed the progress of the renovations with the hospital management and also met patients who had undergone surgery at the newly installed CATH lab.

Conrad then congratulated the management and the team of doctors involved in the critical heart surgeries.

“The doctors informed him about the need to establish a new critical care unit for heart patients at Tura Civil Hospital. They also informed him of the requirement for additional facilities and manpower for different units, including the appointment of paramedics and technicians,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, speaking after the review meeting, Conrad informed that the CATH lab in Tura, which was installed two months ago, was much needed as many patients from Garo Hills had to travel to Guwahati for heart-related ailments.

“The CATH lab and cardiology unit at Tura Civil Hospital have provided relief to the patients of Garo Hills who required immediate and urgent heart-related treatment,” he said.

On the recent surgeries at the CATH lab, the chief minister said, “Two patients who underwent surgery were high-risk, and delays in their treatment could have been fatal. I commend the team of doctors who successfully performed the operations and saved the lives of the patients.”

He also assured that efforts to enhance health services across the state would continue, and the government would further strengthen health infrastructure statewide.

The chief minister also directed the chief secretary to continuously monitor the ongoing improvements in hospitals and healthcare facilities and submit reports to him.