Saturday, May 25, 2024
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Six NATO countries to create ‘drone wall’ for border protection

By: Agencies

Date:

Kyiv, May 25: Six countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will set up a “drone wall” to protect their borders, the Ukrainian news outlet European Pravda reported on Saturday.

Baltic states, namely Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, as well as Poland, Finland, and Norway, will join the initiative, said the report, according to Xinhua news agency.

“This is a completely new thing — a ‘drone wall’ stretching from Norway to Poland, and the goal is to use drones and other technologies to protect our borders,” Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite has said.

Under the initiative, the participating countries will use unmanned aerial vehicles to monitor their border areas.

They will also deploy anti-drone systems to protect their borders from drones, which could be used by “hostile countries” for smuggling and provocations, according to the initiative.

–IANS

 

Women Empowerment: A week of celebrations in Guwahati by girls NCC cadets
EC releases absolute numbers of voters turnout for first five phases
