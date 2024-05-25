Saturday, May 25, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Swati Maliwal assault case: CM Kejriwal’s aide moves Delhi court for bail

By: Agencies

New Delhi, May 25:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal, has moved a local court seeking bail.

The court has issued a notice to Delhi Police for its reply. The matter will be heard next on May 27.

On Friday, the court sent Kumar to four-day judicial custody.

Produced before the court on the expiry of his five-day police custody, he was sent to judicial custody till May 28.

Bibhav Kumar was arrested on May 18 in connection with the assault on Maliwal on May 13, and produced late at night before a local court which sent him to five days under police custody.

During this period, he was also taken to the CM’s residence where the crime scene was recreated. Bibhav Kumar was taken to three locations in Mumbai, said police sources privy to the probe. “Kumar had formatted his phone on one of the locations, which was revealed after technical investigation,” said the source.

According to police, he had formatted his phone on May 17, citing a malfunction.

Delhi Police registered a case against Kumar after he allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the Chief Minister’s residence.

The FIR at the Civil Lines police station includes charges under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

–IANS

 

