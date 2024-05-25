24.76 grams heroin seized by Meghalaya Police

ecovered suspected heroin weighing 24.76 grams carried in two soap cases from a Tata Sumo (ML05 Q 6270) during a checking conducted at Madanrting in East Khasi Hills this morning.

The vehicle was driven by Alfred R Buhril, S/O Hrilthanglum Buhril of Lumjingsuk Block A East Khasi Hills district.

The preliminary test on the seizure indicated a positive result for contraband heroin. One mobile phone and Tata Sumo were seized by the Police . A criminal case under the NDPS Act is being registered against the driver of the vehicle Alfred R Buhril.