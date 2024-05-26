Sunday, May 26, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Border row: Mayralborn bats for vigil

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 25: UDP legislator from Nongpoh constituency, Mayralborn Syiem, on Saturday emphasised that the issues at the interstate boundary with Assam are ongoing, but stressed the importance of prompt action by law enforcement agencies to defuse any arising tensions.
“Issues at the border are unending on both sides. The positive aspect is the government’s promptness in addressing these issues by sending border magistrates to maintain peace and harmony,” said Syiem, who has been vocal about the interstate boundary disputes with Assam.
On May 15, a potential clash between residents of Meghalaya and Assam was successfully averted at Maikhuli, a border village between the two states. The conflict, which arose over the transportation of boulders from Meghalaya to Assam, was defused through the swift intervention of police and magistrates from both states.
Discussing the situation in Maikhuli, Syiem stated, “There was some misunderstanding, but we are pleased that both sides ultimately understood the need to maintain peace and tranquillity. The district administration’s prompt action has resolved the issue.”
Syiem also pointed out that the interstate boundary talks are pending due to the Lok Sabha elections.
“It is always the government’s endeavor to maintain peace and harmony. Border magistrates have been instructed to remain vigilant,” he said.
“Untoward incidents do occur occasionally because we are all human and there will always be confusion and confrontation. Therefore, as law enforcement agencies, we must be very careful and prompt to act, and the government is firm on this,” he added.

Previous article
Tobacco trend in M’laya troubling
Next article
Quality affordable treatment makes NEIGRIHMS magnetic
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SUNDAY FEATURE

Synced brains: Why being constantly tuned in to your child’s every need isn’t always ideal

It’s crucial for healthy child development that children can form secure attachment bonds with their parents. Decades of...
SUNDAY FEATURE

Germaine Acogny — the mother of African dance

By Lliane Loots Africa’s most celebrated dancer and choreographer, Germaine Acogny, turns 80 on 28 May. I have had...
SALANTINI JANERA

Vote chanani somoio Section 144 CrPC-ko Congress jegala

SHILLONG: June 4 tariko, Lok Sabha election-ni vote-rangko chane parakatani salo Section 144 CrPC-ko district administration-ni ra·gatataniara namjabataona...
MEGHALAYA

M’laya must brace for severe weather

 IMD’s red warning; extremely heavy rainfall likely Umiam logs third highest temperature for May By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Synced brains: Why being constantly tuned in to your child’s every need isn’t always ideal

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
It’s crucial for healthy child development that children can...

Germaine Acogny — the mother of African dance

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
By Lliane Loots Africa’s most celebrated dancer and choreographer, Germaine...

Vote chanani somoio Section 144 CrPC-ko Congress jegala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: June 4 tariko, Lok Sabha election-ni vote-rangko chane...
Load more

Popular news

Synced brains: Why being constantly tuned in to your child’s every need isn’t always ideal

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
It’s crucial for healthy child development that children can...

Germaine Acogny — the mother of African dance

SUNDAY FEATURE 0
By Lliane Loots Africa’s most celebrated dancer and choreographer, Germaine...

Vote chanani somoio Section 144 CrPC-ko Congress jegala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: June 4 tariko, Lok Sabha election-ni vote-rangko chane...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img