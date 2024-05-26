Border row: Mayralborn bats for vigil

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 25: UDP legislator from Nongpoh constituency, Mayralborn Syiem, on Saturday emphasised that the issues at the interstate boundary with Assam are ongoing, but stressed the importance of prompt action by law enforcement agencies to defuse any arising tensions.

“Issues at the border are unending on both sides. The positive aspect is the government’s promptness in addressing these issues by sending border magistrates to maintain peace and harmony,” said Syiem, who has been vocal about the interstate boundary disputes with Assam.

On May 15, a potential clash between residents of Meghalaya and Assam was successfully averted at Maikhuli, a border village between the two states. The conflict, which arose over the transportation of boulders from Meghalaya to Assam, was defused through the swift intervention of police and magistrates from both states.

Discussing the situation in Maikhuli, Syiem stated, “There was some misunderstanding, but we are pleased that both sides ultimately understood the need to maintain peace and tranquillity. The district administration’s prompt action has resolved the issue.”

Syiem also pointed out that the interstate boundary talks are pending due to the Lok Sabha elections.

“It is always the government’s endeavor to maintain peace and harmony. Border magistrates have been instructed to remain vigilant,” he said.

“Untoward incidents do occur occasionally because we are all human and there will always be confusion and confrontation. Therefore, as law enforcement agencies, we must be very careful and prompt to act, and the government is firm on this,” he added.