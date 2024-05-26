Sunday, May 26, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Tobacco trend in M’laya troubling

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter
SHILLONG, May 25: In the midst of a designated “no tobacco month,” schools across Shillong and the wider state have been organising rallies to combat the pervasive use of tobacco. However, recent statistics reveal a troubling trend — Meghalaya boasts the highest tobacco usage among schoolchildren, with a staggering 96.4%, followed closely by Nagaland at 95.8% and Sikkim at 93.1%.
The ramifications of this widespread tobacco use are starkly evident in Meghalaya’s health landscape.
The state grapples with a significant burden of tobacco-related diseases, including oral cancers, respiratory disorders, and cardiovascular ailments, all directly linked to tobacco consumption. Shockingly, tobacco-related deaths in Meghalaya exceed 8,000 annually, placing immense strain on healthcare infrastructure and impeding overall societal well-being.
Experts emphasise the necessity of implementing stringent measures to combat this epidemic, particularly pointing out the need to provide alternative livelihood options for those dependent on tobacco cultivation. Yet, any drastic measures, such as outright bans, risk exacerbating the economic hardships faced by those reliant on the tobacco industry.
Notably, Meghalaya contributed approximately 22.2 million Indian rupees to the national economy from tobacco leaves in the fiscal year 2021, underscoring the economic significance of the industry.
Furthermore, recent studies underscore the urgency of addressing tobacco consumption among adults in Meghalaya, with a staggering 55.2% of individuals over the age of 15 reported as tobacco users, according to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey. Alarmingly, research indicates that 90% of tobacco users initiate their habit between the ages of 10 and 22, with minimal success in quitting once addiction sets in.
Despite legislation prohibiting smoking in public spaces, enforcement remains lax, exacerbating the accessibility of tobacco to teenagers. The absence of robust law enforcement mechanisms further compounds the challenge of curtailing tobacco sales to underage individuals, perpetuating the cycle of addiction.

