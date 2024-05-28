Tuesday, May 28, 2024
News AlertREGIONAL

ANTF recovers heroin from night bus passenger in EJH

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Nongpoh, May 28: The ANTF of East Jaintia Hills (EJ in Meghalaya today recovered 458 grams of contraband heroin carried in 42 soap cases from the possession of one Abdul Kuddus Laskar who was travelling in a night bus bearing registration number AS 01 FC 8299. The search operation in the bus was conducted at around 1.30 am by the ANTF along with personnel from Lumshnong Police Station.

The arrested person hails from Cachar district of Assam. His mobile phone was also seized by the ANTF team. A case under the provisions of the NDPS Act is being taken up against inter-state trafficker Abdul Kuddus Laskar.

