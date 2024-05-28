HYC president links cases against leaders to tirade against drug menace

Shillong, May 28: Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) president, Roy Kupar Synrem said that he suspected that the action of the police to book the HYC leaders under various sections of the IPC and Meghalaya Maintenance of Public Order (MMP) Act, 2010 could be linked to their efforts to eliminate drugs.

Talking to reporters after appearing before the police at Sadar Police Station here on Tuesday, Synrem said that everyone knows the amount of money which is involved in the drug racket.

It may be mentioned that the East Khasi Hills police summoned Synrem to appear before them at the Sadar Police Station in connection with an FIR registered over the eviction drive carried out by the group at Lum Survey. The summoned was issued Section 41 A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

According to him, many of those who are involved in the drug cartel would not be happy with the initiative taken by the organization against drug menace.

He, however, said that the organisation was committed to ensure that the illegal business of drug did not flourish at any cost.

The HYC president said that they were committed to reach out and help the local youth who are into drugs.

He further said that they were ready to cooperate with the police adding that they would also be participating if the police referred their case to the court.

Synrem said that he had come to appear before the police to give his statement relating to the dismantling of the illegal structures at Lum Survey by the organisation last week.

“We have nothing to comment against the police for registering cases against the leaders of the organisation” HYC president said.

He said that they had done what was needed after reviewing the situation at Lum Survey.

According to him, they cannot allow illegal activities in the area to continue, especially seeing people who are illegally residing at the Lum Survey and engaging in selling of drugs.

Synrem also informed that the vice president and secretary of the organisation have also been summoned by the police adding that the police have fixed different dates for them to appear at Sadar Police Station.

Replying to a query, he said that the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, SC Sadhu had convened a meeting with them on Monday.

He, however, said that they were later informed that the Deputy Commissioner had to postpone the meeting since he is preoccupied with the preparations for the counting votes of the Lok Sabha polls on June 4.

Synrem said that they would wait for the next step of action of the district administration and District Estate Officer (DEO) as far as the plot of land at Lum Survey is concerned.

The HYC president said that the district court would also hear the case today relating to the plot of land in question at Lum Survey where people have illegally settled down.