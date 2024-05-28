Tuesday, May 28, 2024
spot_img
Business

Can Byju’s pay salaries on time, clear employees’ pending dues?

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 28: Edtech company Byju’s, which has been struggling for months to pay salaries on time to its thousands of employees and clear their pending dues, apparently has a plan to pay monthly salaries on time for at least the next six months.

 

The company is yet to pay the remaining salary dues of February and March to thousands of its employees, amid ongoing legal battles with investors and vendors.

 

Jiny Thattil, Byju’s chief technology officer, has sent an email to his team, saying that outstanding clearances for February and March for active employees would be cleared between June 15 and June 30 with the “worst case” date being July 8.

 

“These commitments are based on the cash flows and funds allocated (future availability of cash),” he clarified.

 

Thattil also gave his team an assurance that there will not be “disruption to monthly salary credit” for the next six months.

 

Other statutory compliances like tax deducted at source (TDS) and provident fund (PF) “would be cleared” before the deadlines.

 

On full and final settlements for those who have quit the company, the Byju’s CTO said this would be settled “when we have liquidity (access to rights issue fund)”.

 

He further said that funds allocated (for salaries) are based on the assured fund that would be available to them “month on month to credit salaries, not cash-in-hand”.

 

Meanwhile, Byju’s is exploring out-of-court settlements with two of its creditors, Teleperformance and Surfer Technologies. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has adjourned the cases to June 26. (IANS)

Previous article
Adani Energy Solutions to raise up to Rs 12,500 crore
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

As political links emerge, Congress wants CBI probe into Pune Porsche crash

  Mumbai, May 28: Accusing the ruling Mahayuti government of attempting to derail the probe into the Porsche car...
News Alert

‘Na khaunga, na khaane dunga’: PM Modi warns action against corrupt leaders will accelerate after June 4

Shillong, May 28: From Barasat in West Bengal to Dumka in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Roya Jab Tu’ explores relationship of Rajkummar & Janhvi’s ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ characters

Shillong, May 28: Music composer-singer-lyricist Vishal Mishra, who last delivered the chartbuster song ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ from ‘Animal’,...
INTERNATIONAL

Israeli troops sighted in Rafah, airstrike-hit neighbourhood

Shillong, May 28: Israeli troops have been sighted in the city centre of Rafah in southern Gaza, two...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

As political links emerge, Congress wants CBI probe into Pune Porsche crash

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, May 28: Accusing the ruling Mahayuti government of...

‘Na khaunga, na khaane dunga’: PM Modi warns action against corrupt leaders will accelerate after June 4

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 28: From Barasat in West Bengal to...

‘Roya Jab Tu’ explores relationship of Rajkummar & Janhvi’s ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ characters

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 28: Music composer-singer-lyricist Vishal Mishra, who last...
Load more

Popular news

As political links emerge, Congress wants CBI probe into Pune Porsche crash

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, May 28: Accusing the ruling Mahayuti government of...

‘Na khaunga, na khaane dunga’: PM Modi warns action against corrupt leaders will accelerate after June 4

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 28: From Barasat in West Bengal to...

‘Roya Jab Tu’ explores relationship of Rajkummar & Janhvi’s ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ characters

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 28: Music composer-singer-lyricist Vishal Mishra, who last...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img