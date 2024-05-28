Tuesday, May 28, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Cyclone Remal causes significant damage in South West Garo Hills

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Ampati, May 28: Cyclone Renal has left a trail of destruction across multiple villages in the South West Garo Hills district. The cyclone, which struck recently, has affected a total of 21 villages, causing extensive damage to homes, infrastructure, and public property.

Under Betasing C&RD Block, 5 villages have been affected, namely, Rongsang Songma, Chondonpara, Dalbotpara, Purasinga, and Betasing Khongpara. Under, Rerapara C&RD Block, 12 villages have been affected, including Balalgre, Chigitchakgre, Jaluapara, Lower Damalgre, Lower Damalgre B, Chengjora, Abiselagre, Balnanggre, Gongglanggre, and Bolganggre. Under Zikzak C&RD Block, 3 villages, namely, Chapahati-I, Chapahati-III, and Kalaipara, have suffered damages. Under Purakhasia B&RD Block, 1 village has been affected.

Across the district, the total population affected by the cyclone is approximately 377 people. The cyclone has resulted in three houses being fully damaged and another 55 partially damaged.

Several roads, including Ampati Road and Kalaichar Road, were partially blocked due to uprooted trees. The Public Works Department (PWD) staff have been actively engaged in clearing the blockages and restoring road access.

Efforts are underway to transfer funds electronically to the bank accounts of those whose houses have been damaged. Block Development Officers (BDOs) have been instructed to submit detailed damage reports within 3 days to expedite the assistance process.

The cyclone caused significant damage to electricity poles, substations, and power lines, resulting in a power outage. Restoration efforts are in full swing to ensure power supply is resumed at the earliest.
Local authorities are working tirelessly to address the immediate needs of the affected population and restore normalcy in the region. The District Administration has assured the citizens of South West Garo Hills that all possible measures are being taken to support and assist in their recovery.

This report is based on preliminary assessments. Detailed evaluations are currently underway, and a comprehensive report will be available once the assessments are complete.

