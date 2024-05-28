Meghalaya SDRF, CDHG swing into action amidst onslaught of Cyclone Remal

Shillong, Tura , Williamnagar, May 28: Meghalaya’s State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) swung into action since yesterday in various parts of the State following the onslaught of Cyclone Rermal with heavy rains and squally winds creating landslides and falling of trees.

In the capital city, the SDRF conducted operations in Lumparing where a team led by Sub Inspector M A Thubru evacuated eight residents from buildings close to the landslide area. This same team rushed to Bivar Road and conducted operations along with Fire and Emergency Services and Shillong Municipal Board to evacuate residents at Bivar Road following a wall-collapse. One injured in the wall-collapse was shifted to the hospital by local residents.

In another operation at Rilbong the SDRF team led by Sub Inspector S Dkhar, assisted personnel from the Forest department in cutting trees posing danger to residents nearby. The SDRF also evacuated 14 residents residing in danger prone areas. The operation here is still ongoing as the SDRF are still engaged in clearing of trees posing threat to local residents.

Responding to the effect of Cyclone Rrmal in West Jaintia Hills, a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of the Civil Defence and Home Guards District offices led by Sub Inspector Y Challam this morning were able to clear a number of fallen trees in various areas of Dulong locality. These trees were obstructing traffic and posing a risk to residents and travellers.

A QRT of West Jaintia Hills Civil Defence and Home Guards district office also responded to a tree fall incident at Khimusiang, Jowai where they removed a large tree which had fallen on the roof a local resident.

In Tura, the SDRF assisted the district authorities in clearing trees affected by the cyclonic winds at Members’ Hostel Junction, Tura this morning.

The SDRF was actively involved in clearing a tree which had fallen on power lines near Gandrak Dare ,Upper Chandmary ,Tura.

In another operation, the SDRF team led by Inspector SA Marak working along with the Forest Department cleared a tree which had fallen on top of a house at Lower Balsanang,Tura. No casualty was reported in this incident.

In Williamnagar, a team of a team of Civil Defence and Home Guards (CDHG) personnel led by Sub Inspector R Ch Marak assisted the Forest Department to cut off and clear a fallen big old tree at Kusimkol, where electricity line and the road got affected.

In another ongoing operation in Tura, an SDRF team led by Sub Inspector BD Sangma is engaged in clearing a tree which had fallen on Tura Civil Hospital yesterday. Although the SDRF had responded to the incident yesterday, very strong winds proving risky to the responders forced the operation to be halted. The SDRF resumed the operation early this morning despite strong winds and the operation is still ongoing.

Yesterday, the SDRF was also engaged in clearing a large tree which had fallen at Springside School, Malki, Shillong.