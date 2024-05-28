Tuesday, May 28, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Delhi L-G orders ACB probe into registration of nursing homes after hospital fire tragedy

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

New Delhi, May 28: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday ordered a comprehensive probe by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into the registration of nursing homes in the national capital after seven newborns were killed in a massive fire at a children’s hospital on Saturday night.

As per the police, the licence issued to the Baby Care New Born Child Hospital in Vivek Vihar by the Delhi Government Health Services (DGHS) expired on March 31. Also, the doctors at the hospital were not qualified/competent to treat the newborns in need of neonatal intensive care as they were just BAMS degree holders.

In his note to the Chief Secretary, L-G Saxena said, “I have taken a very stern view in the matter. Though this is a transferred subject, in a larger public interest, I am forced to step in on account of the lack of seriousness on the part of the authorities entrusted with these responsibilities.”

The ACB probe will assess how many nursing homes are functioning without valid registrations and whether those having valid registrations are complying with the prescribed norms as provided under the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1953, and the rules made thereunder.

Pointing out that the incident put a serious question mark on ministerial responsibility in a matter directly related to the health and lives of the residents of Delhi, the L-G said, “Even after a tragedy of this magnitude, which should have stirred the conscience of the political leadership, I am disappointed that the Chief Minister and Ministers have paid only lip service and given sound bites, finding alibis and shirking responsibility. Administration cannot be run on social media, nor by brushing such serious matters under the carpet.”

“I am given to understand that there are 1,190 nursing homes, of which more than a quarter are operating without valid registrations. Also, there are many nursing homes in the city which never applied for registration but are still operating. Even those nursing homes which have valid registrations may not be meeting the safety and regulatory standards as prescribed in the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1953, and the rules made thereunder,” the L-G said.

“The very existence of such nursing homes that serve the poor and not so well off sections of the society speaks volumes on the larger issue of severe lack of public health infrastructure in the national capital as well. This is a larger issue which has been left neglected, contrary to the claims in the public domain,” he added.

As per the L-G, the ACB is directed to undertake a comprehensive inquiry into the registration of nursing homes in the city to assess how many of them are functioning without valid documents.

The L-G also directed the Chief Secretary to advise all the district magistrates to get a field verification done of their respective areas within two weeks to ascertain the actual number of functional nursing homes, which can then be compared to the list of the Health Department.

“It has also come to my notice that even in this day and age, the registration procedure for nursing homes in Delhi is conducted manually, which leaves a lot of room for discretion, ambiguity, and corruption. The Chief Secretary may accordingly ensure that an online portal is made operational with all data of compliances, registration, and validity, which is open for public scrutiny,” the L-G said.

–IANS

Previous article
Post poll campaign, PM Modi to meditate at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari
Next article
Praying for defeat of PM Modi, ex-Pak minister sends ‘good wishes’ to Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Incessant rain hits normal life, connectivity in Manipur; multiple areas flooded

Imphal, May 28: Incessant heavy rain, triggered by Cyclone Remal and the deep depression over the Bay of...
NATIONAL

Jharkhand is home to beautiful mountains but now making news for mounds of notes: PM Modi

  New Delhi, May 28:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the JMM-Congress alliance on Tuesday over ‘flourishing’...
INTERNATIONAL

Praying for defeat of PM Modi, ex-Pak minister sends ‘good wishes’ to Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee

  Islamabad, May 28:  Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday wished "good luck" to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi,...
NATIONAL

Post poll campaign, PM Modi to meditate at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari

  New Delhi, May 28:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Kanyakumari for meditation, soon after...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Incessant rain hits normal life, connectivity in Manipur; multiple areas flooded

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, May 28: Incessant heavy rain, triggered by Cyclone...

Jharkhand is home to beautiful mountains but now making news for mounds of notes: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 28:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit...

Praying for defeat of PM Modi, ex-Pak minister sends ‘good wishes’ to Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Islamabad, May 28:  Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on...
Load more

Popular news

Incessant rain hits normal life, connectivity in Manipur; multiple areas flooded

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, May 28: Incessant heavy rain, triggered by Cyclone...

Jharkhand is home to beautiful mountains but now making news for mounds of notes: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 28:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit...

Praying for defeat of PM Modi, ex-Pak minister sends ‘good wishes’ to Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Islamabad, May 28:  Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img