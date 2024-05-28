Tuesday, May 28, 2024
spot_img
HealthNATIONALNews Alert

Swapping meat with veggies, fruits can lower carbon emissions by a quarter: Study

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

New Delhi, May 28: Switching meat with more vegetables and fruits may help reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from household groceries by more than a quarter (26 per cent), according to a new study on Tuesday.

In the study, researchers from the George Institute for Global Health and Imperial College London showed that swapping a frozen meat lasagne for a vegetarian option could push the reduction to as much as 71 per cent.

“Dietary habits need to change significantly if we are to meet global emissions targets, particularly in high-income countries like Australia, the UK, and the US,” lead author and epidemiologist Dr Allison Gaines said.

However, she lamented that even though many people “are willing to make more sustainable food choices”, they “lack reliable information to identify the more environmentally friendly options”.

For the study, published in the journal Nature Food, the team calculated the projected emissions of annual grocery purchases from 7,000 Australian households using information on ingredients, weights, and production life cycles. The results showed that making switches within the same sub-categories of foods could lead to emission reductions of 26 per cent in Australia, equivalent to taking over 1.9 million cars off the road.

Dr Gaines stressed the “need to put emissions information onto product labels”. Importantly, she said that the swapping may also prove to be healthy and nutritious.

In the study, the team found that meat products led to almost half (49 per cent) of all greenhouse gas emissions, but only 11 per cent of total purchases. Conversely, fruit, vegetables, nuts, and legumes represented one quarter (25 per cent) of all purchases, but were responsible for just 5 per cent of emissions.

“We found swapping would lead to a slight reduction in the proportion of ultra-processed foods purchased, which is a positive outcome because they’re generally less healthy,” Dr Gaines said.

–IANS

Previous article
Phone tapping: BJP demands KCR’s arrest after ex-cop’s revelation
Next article
Election Commission revises sixth phase turnout to 63.37 per cent
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Incessant rain hits normal life, connectivity in Manipur; multiple areas flooded

Imphal, May 28: Incessant heavy rain, triggered by Cyclone Remal and the deep depression over the Bay of...
NATIONAL

Jharkhand is home to beautiful mountains but now making news for mounds of notes: PM Modi

  New Delhi, May 28:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the JMM-Congress alliance on Tuesday over ‘flourishing’...
INTERNATIONAL

Praying for defeat of PM Modi, ex-Pak minister sends ‘good wishes’ to Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee

  Islamabad, May 28:  Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday wished "good luck" to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi,...
NATIONAL

Delhi L-G orders ACB probe into registration of nursing homes after hospital fire tragedy

  New Delhi, May 28: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday ordered a comprehensive probe by the Anti-Corruption...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Incessant rain hits normal life, connectivity in Manipur; multiple areas flooded

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, May 28: Incessant heavy rain, triggered by Cyclone...

Jharkhand is home to beautiful mountains but now making news for mounds of notes: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 28:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit...

Praying for defeat of PM Modi, ex-Pak minister sends ‘good wishes’ to Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Islamabad, May 28:  Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on...
Load more

Popular news

Incessant rain hits normal life, connectivity in Manipur; multiple areas flooded

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, May 28: Incessant heavy rain, triggered by Cyclone...

Jharkhand is home to beautiful mountains but now making news for mounds of notes: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 28:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit...

Praying for defeat of PM Modi, ex-Pak minister sends ‘good wishes’ to Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Islamabad, May 28:  Former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img