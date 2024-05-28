Tuesday, May 28, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Teen saves 3 kids from drowning in SWKH

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

From Our Correspondent

MAWKYRWAT, May 27: Three children from Mawlangwir village, around 1 km from Mawkyrwat in South West Khasi Hills, had a miraculous escape after they were rescued from drowning by a 14-year-old teenager at Maweitksar stream in the village. A fourth minor was rescued by some women who were washing clothes nearby.
According to locals, the incident occurred at around 10 am on Saturday when four children, all below 12 years of age, were swimming in the shallow waters of the Maweitksar stream at Phot Lyngdoh, but were swept away by the current.
14-year-old Kisen Wanniang jumped into the water and rescued three children from drowning, while the fourth minor was rescued by Badeishisha Lyngdoh (32) and other women.

