Murder accused dies on way to hospital

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, May 27: A man arrested by the Ri-Bhoi Police for his alleged involvement in the murder of Amison Muruh at Umtasor on May 23, died on Saturday while being transported to a psychiatric hospital in Shillong.

Phurly Suting, 52, a resident of Umtasor, was taken into custody on May 24 and was granted three days of police custody by the Ri-Bhoi District Court. However, on May 25, Suting exhibited aggressive behavior and signs of a mental breakdown, necessitating a medical examination at Nongpoh Civil Hospital from where he was referred to MIMHANS in Shillong, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The body was moved to Shillong Civil Hospital where the post-mortem was conducted.

A case of unnatural death case was registered at Umiam police station on Sunday.