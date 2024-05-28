Tuesday, May 28, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Thousands evacuated from still-active landslide in Papua New Guinea

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 28: Thousands of residents are being evacuated from the still-active massive landslide in Papua New Guinea’s remote Enga province on Tuesday after parts of a mountain collapsed, burying over 2,000 people.

 

Nearly 8,000 people have been told to be on standby for evacuation from the landslide-prone area, Radio New Zealand Pacific reported on Tuesday.

 

Enga provincial disaster committee chairperson and provincial administrator Sandis Tsaka said some were already being evacuated, but the number was unclear.

 

The Papua New Guinea National Disaster Center has confirmed that more than 2,000 people were buried alive after the massive landslide occurred early Friday in Enga province, Xinhua news agency reported.

 

Serhan Aktoprak, chief of mission for the International Organization for Migration in the Pacific island country, told Xinhua that the UN migration agency received the statement on Monday.

 

According to the statement issued by the centre’s acting director, Lusete Laso Mana, the disaster also caused major destruction to buildings and food gardens and led to a major impact on the economic lifeline of the country. (IANS)

Previous article
Nikki Haley blames Iran, China & Russia for Oct 7 Hamas attack in Israel
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Tribal youth lynched in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, five arrested

Shillong, May 28: A tribal youth was lynched by eight people at Nagrakata in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Janhvi Kapoor talks about her ‘Zingaat’ viral dance with Rihanna

Shillong, May 28: Bollywood's Gen-Z diva Janhvi Kapoor shared details about her viral video dancing to the track...
NATIONAL

Pune Porsche crash: Special probe panel reaches Sassoon Hospital

Shillong, May 28: Taking a grim view of the blood sample change of the prime accused in the...
News Alert

Woman bitten by snake on Kerala train

Shillong, May 28: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly bitten by a snake on a passenger train proceeding towards...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tribal youth lynched in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, five arrested

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 28: A tribal youth was lynched by...

Janhvi Kapoor talks about her ‘Zingaat’ viral dance with Rihanna

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 28: Bollywood's Gen-Z diva Janhvi Kapoor shared...

Pune Porsche crash: Special probe panel reaches Sassoon Hospital

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 28: Taking a grim view of the...
Load more

Popular news

Tribal youth lynched in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, five arrested

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 28: A tribal youth was lynched by...

Janhvi Kapoor talks about her ‘Zingaat’ viral dance with Rihanna

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 28: Bollywood's Gen-Z diva Janhvi Kapoor shared...

Pune Porsche crash: Special probe panel reaches Sassoon Hospital

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 28: Taking a grim view of the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img