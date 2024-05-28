Tuesday, May 28, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Israeli troops sighted in Rafah, airstrike-hit neighbourhood

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 28: Israeli troops have been sighted in the city centre of Rafah in southern Gaza, two days after an Israeli airstrike in the area reportedly killed dozens.

 

Eyewitness reports from Rafah on Tuesday suggest the Israeli army has advanced into the city centre.

 

The Israeli news website ynet reported that Israeli tanks were deployed in the Tal al-Sultan neighbourhood, which was hit by the airstrike on Sunday.

 

The Israeli military has not confirmed the reports.

 

According to the Hamas-run health authority in Gaza, at least 45 people were killed, and dozens were injured in the Israeli strike on a camp for displaced people, sparking international horror and outrage.

 

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was investigating “an incident”.

 

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had earlier said two senior officials of the Palestinian militant group Hamas were killed in the airstrike.

 

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said around one million people have fled Rafah since Israel launched its latest offensive three weeks ago.

 

The aid organisation said on the social media platform X that the displaced people had “nowhere safe to go amid bombardments, lack of food and water, piles of waste and unsuitable living conditions”.

 

It said, “Providing assistance and protection becomes nearly impossible.”

 

The airstrike follows a ruling last week by the UN’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Israel to end the operation in Rafah immediately.

 

Israel has so far refused to obey the ruling. (IANS)

Previous article
Thousands evacuated from still-active landslide in Papua New Guinea
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Na khaunga, na khaane dunga’: PM Modi warns action against corrupt leaders will accelerate after June 4

  New Delhi, May 28:  From Barasat in West Bengal to Dumka in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
NATIONAL

As political links emerge, Congress wants CBI probe into Pune Porsche crash

  Mumbai, May 28: Accusing the ruling Mahayuti government of attempting to derail the probe into the Porsche car...
News Alert

‘Na khaunga, na khaane dunga’: PM Modi warns action against corrupt leaders will accelerate after June 4

Shillong, May 28: From Barasat in West Bengal to Dumka in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Roya Jab Tu’ explores relationship of Rajkummar & Janhvi’s ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ characters

Shillong, May 28: Music composer-singer-lyricist Vishal Mishra, who last delivered the chartbuster song ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ from ‘Animal’,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Na khaunga, na khaane dunga’: PM Modi warns action against corrupt leaders will accelerate after June 4

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 28:  From Barasat in West Bengal...

As political links emerge, Congress wants CBI probe into Pune Porsche crash

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, May 28: Accusing the ruling Mahayuti government of...

‘Na khaunga, na khaane dunga’: PM Modi warns action against corrupt leaders will accelerate after June 4

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 28: From Barasat in West Bengal to...
Load more

Popular news

‘Na khaunga, na khaane dunga’: PM Modi warns action against corrupt leaders will accelerate after June 4

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, May 28:  From Barasat in West Bengal...

As political links emerge, Congress wants CBI probe into Pune Porsche crash

NATIONAL 0
  Mumbai, May 28: Accusing the ruling Mahayuti government of...

‘Na khaunga, na khaane dunga’: PM Modi warns action against corrupt leaders will accelerate after June 4

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 28: From Barasat in West Bengal to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img