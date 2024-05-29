Wednesday, May 29, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Cyclone Remal impact: 1 dead, 903 houses damaged in Meghalaya

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Guwahati, May 29 /–/ Heavy rain and wind triggered by Cyclone Remal have caused the loss of one life, injured five individuals and affected a total population of 5,169 while leaving 903 houses across 271 villages damaged in the State

“Total number of the population affected – 5,619, village affected 271, house damaged – 903 and infrastructure affected 95, 1 loss of life and five injured,” informed Disaster Management Minister, Kyrmen Shylla on Wednesday.

He also informed that the worst affected district in terms of population and houses is Eastern West Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills District.

He maintained that these are as per the reports received this morning at 11 am.

Talking about the total financial loss incurred, he said it is being assessed.

He, however, informed that overall Rs 19.85 crore has been released to different districts for immediate relief utilization.

IMD forecasts gradual decline in heatwave in north India; predicts rain in southern states
VPP to defy Section 144 imposed on votes counting day on June 4
