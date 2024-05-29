VPP to defy Section 144 imposed on votes counting day on June 4

Shillong, May 29: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Wednesday has decided to come out in large numbers and to go to Polo ground on June 4 , the day of the counting of votes for the Shillong Parliamentary seat.

Addressing reporters here today VPP chief, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said that the leaders of the party along with the party supporters would march to the Polo Ground to know the outcome of the result on the counting day even if it is in violation of the order issued by East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, SC Sadhu to invoke Section 144 CRPC.

He mentioned that the party had submitted a petition to the DC to request him to revoke this order.

“But it looks like the DC is adamant on his stand,” Basaiawmoit said.

Stating that the people have the right to know who wins the election, he said that the party supporters also have the right to celebrate the outcome of the election which they are anticipating.

The VPP chief also urged upon the general public not to pay any heed to this kind of order which tries to prevent people from celebrating the victory of their party and candidate.

“We will not accept any order issued by the government which is an attempt to take the rights of the people in a democratic set up. Meghalaya is not a State which has a history of violence among supporters of different political parties at the end of counting,” Basaiawmoit said.

He said that there is no justification for invoking section 144 CRPC to prevent rallies and victory celebrations and to bar people from gathering outside the counting centres to wait for the outcome of the results.

The VPP chief observed that it is surprising that the district administration is concerned about the traffic snarl only on the day of the counting.

According to him, the people have been suffering especially in the city of Shillong due to the perennial traffic problem.

He said that the people have been made to suffer since authorities have no solution to address the traffic problem in the city.

Basaiawmoit said that the attempt of the government to cite law and problem as one of the factors for invoking Section 144 CRPC is just an excuse.

“I strongly suspect there is a hidden agenda behind this order issued by the DC,” the VPP chief alleged.