Wednesday, May 29, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Did ancient Egyptians try to treat cancer? Cut marks on 4000-years-old skull indicates

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 29: Ancient Egyptians attempted to operate on excessive tissue growth or learn more about cancerous disorders after a patient’s death, revealed a study on two 4,000-year-old skulls.

 

Known to be the place of one of the early civilisations, ancient Egyptians have been known to identify, describe, and treat diseases and traumatic injuries, build prostheses, and put in dental fillings.

 

To understand their further prowess, an international team of researchers studied two human skulls — male and female and each thousands of years old.

 

The cut marks on the skulls revealed the extent of traumatological and oncological treatments practised by the ancient Egyptians, they said in the paper published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine.

 

Edgard Camaros, a paleopathologist at the University of Santiago de Compostela in Spain called the discovery “unique and extraordinary” evidence of how ancient Egyptian medicine would have tried to deal with or explore cancer more than 4,000 years ago.

 

The two skulls — Skull and Mandible 236, dating from between 2687 and 2345 BCE, belonged to a male individual aged 30 to 35, while Skull E270, dating from between 663 and 343 BCE, belonged to a female individual who was older than 50 years.

 

Microscopic observation of skull 236 showed a big-sized lesion consistent with excessive tissue destruction, known as neoplasm.

 

Further, there were also 30 or so small and round metastasised lesions scattered across the skull, with cut marks probably made by a sharp object such as a metal instrument.

 

“When we first observed the cut marks under the microscope, we could not believe what was in front of us,” said Tatiana Tondini, a researcher at the University of Tubingen in Germany.

 

Analysis of Skull E270 also showed a big lesion consistent with a cancerous tumour that led to bone destruction, and two lesions from traumatic injuries that received treatment.

 

“This may indicate that although today’s lifestyle and cancer-causing substances in the environment increase cancer risk, it was also a common pathology in the past,” the team said. (IANS)

Previous article
Three officers injured, 40 people arrested after protest in London
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Delhi hospital fire tragedy: MHA guidelines for oxygen cylinder storage flouted

Shillong, May 29: Baby Care New Born Child Hospital in Delhi, where seven newly born babies died after...
Business

Samsung stares at 1st-ever workers’ strike over stalled wage negotiations

Shillong, May 29: Unionised workers of Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday they plan to go on a strike...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Deepika tops IMDb’s 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars, SRK in second place

Shillong, May 29: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who will be soon seen in ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Kalki 2898...
Business

Industry hails RBI’s 3 new initiatives to bolster fintech sector

Shillong, May 29: The fintech industry leaders on Wednesday hailed the three major initiatives of the Reserve Bank...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Delhi hospital fire tragedy: MHA guidelines for oxygen cylinder storage flouted

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 29: Baby Care New Born Child Hospital...

Samsung stares at 1st-ever workers’ strike over stalled wage negotiations

Business 0
Shillong, May 29: Unionised workers of Samsung Electronics said...

Deepika tops IMDb’s 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars, SRK in second place

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 29: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who will...
Load more

Popular news

Delhi hospital fire tragedy: MHA guidelines for oxygen cylinder storage flouted

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 29: Baby Care New Born Child Hospital...

Samsung stares at 1st-ever workers’ strike over stalled wage negotiations

Business 0
Shillong, May 29: Unionised workers of Samsung Electronics said...

Deepika tops IMDb’s 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars, SRK in second place

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 29: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who will...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img