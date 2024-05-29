Wednesday, May 29, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Three officers injured, 40 people arrested after protest in London

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 29: Three police officers were injured, and 40 people have been arrested during a protest in London.

 

One officer was left with a serious facial injury after she was hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd, while two officers had minor injuries on Tuesday night.

 

Metropolitan Police said the suspect who threw the bottle has not been identified, but police are investigating.

 

A protest organised by a coalition of groups, including the Palestine Solidarity Group, began at around 6 pm (1700 GMT) and was required to end at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, police said.

 

The majority of the crowd, which was between 8,000 and 10,000 people, left Whitehall without incident.

 

A group of around 500 people remained, and police began making several arrests for failing to comply.

 

Police said some of the crowd resisted arrest, which required police to use force to remove those who had been arrested before the protest broke away with the crowd marching to Bridge Street, outside Westminster Station, where police put up cordons to detain the group.

 

A police statement said they went into the crowd shortly before 10 p.m. to arrest those suspected of leading the breakaway protest, with 40 people arrested for offences including breaking the Public Order Act, obstruction of a highway and assaults on emergency workers.

 

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, police said all protesters had left the area, and Bridge Street had been reopened. (IANS)

Previous article
Praying for defeat of PM Modi, ex-Pak minister sends ‘good wishes’ to Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee
Next article
Did ancient Egyptians try to treat cancer? Cut marks on 4000-years-old skull indicates
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Delhi hospital fire tragedy: MHA guidelines for oxygen cylinder storage flouted

Shillong, May 29: Baby Care New Born Child Hospital in Delhi, where seven newly born babies died after...
Business

Samsung stares at 1st-ever workers’ strike over stalled wage negotiations

Shillong, May 29: Unionised workers of Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday they plan to go on a strike...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Deepika tops IMDb’s 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars, SRK in second place

Shillong, May 29: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who will be soon seen in ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Kalki 2898...
INTERNATIONAL

Did ancient Egyptians try to treat cancer? Cut marks on 4000-years-old skull indicates

Shillong, May 29: Ancient Egyptians attempted to operate on excessive tissue growth or learn more about cancerous disorders...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Delhi hospital fire tragedy: MHA guidelines for oxygen cylinder storage flouted

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 29: Baby Care New Born Child Hospital...

Samsung stares at 1st-ever workers’ strike over stalled wage negotiations

Business 0
Shillong, May 29: Unionised workers of Samsung Electronics said...

Deepika tops IMDb’s 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars, SRK in second place

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 29: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who will...
Load more

Popular news

Delhi hospital fire tragedy: MHA guidelines for oxygen cylinder storage flouted

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 29: Baby Care New Born Child Hospital...

Samsung stares at 1st-ever workers’ strike over stalled wage negotiations

Business 0
Shillong, May 29: Unionised workers of Samsung Electronics said...

Deepika tops IMDb’s 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars, SRK in second place

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 29: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who will...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img