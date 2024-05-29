Wednesday, May 29, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Further delay in Umiam dam repair

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, May 28: The ongoing rehabilitation of the Umiam dam is likely to miss its fresh deadline of July and is now projected to be completed by the first week of August.
Power Minister AT Mondal on Tuesday defended the delay in the completion of the rehabilitation work saying they were initially planning to finish the project by June since the preliminary idea was to go for a bitumen surface.
“We have now decided to go for an RCC surface and you have to give a time of 28 days for the curing period,” the minister told reporters.
It may be mentioned that the rehabilitation work of the Umiam Dam started in December last year and since traffic is regulated in view of the repairing, the situation on many occasion goes out of hand as people sometime remain stuck in traffic for over two hours.
Mondal is confident that the work will finally get over by July end or the first week of August even as the minister said that the Power department is monitoring the traffic situation on a daily basis.
When asked about VIPs, police and armed forces overtaking, he said it depends on who is travelling for what purpose and sometimes there are emergency situations as well.
Meanwhile, the minister also informed that power scenario in the state is quite comfortable right now and the rain has given additional benefits to Meghalaya.

Previous article
HC seeks test to regularise 11 women supervisors
Next article
RBYF set to inaugurate new office complex
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Navigating the world of social media

Editor, The editorial “Social media bubble” (ST 28 May 2024) has touched upon an essential aspect of our modern...
EDITORIAL

People’s power will prevail

The cacophony of the high-voltage general election campaign ends on May 29, after a frenetic run for two...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

How indigenous peoples were viewed in ancient India

By Bhogtoram Mawroh In India, indigenous peoples (IPs) are termed Scheduled Tribes, and they have been given special provisions...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

CUET is necessary

By Benjamin Lyngdoh After the arrangements for the ‘pen and paper mode’ Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Under...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Navigating the world of social media

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The editorial “Social media bubble” (ST 28 May 2024)...

People’s power will prevail

EDITORIAL 0
The cacophony of the high-voltage general election campaign ends...

How indigenous peoples were viewed in ancient India

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bhogtoram Mawroh In India, indigenous peoples (IPs) are termed...
Load more

Popular news

Navigating the world of social media

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The editorial “Social media bubble” (ST 28 May 2024)...

People’s power will prevail

EDITORIAL 0
The cacophony of the high-voltage general election campaign ends...

How indigenous peoples were viewed in ancient India

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bhogtoram Mawroh In India, indigenous peoples (IPs) are termed...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img