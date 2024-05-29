Wednesday, May 29, 2024
MEGHALAYA

RBYF set to inaugurate new office complex

NONGPOH, May 28: Ri Bhoi Youth Federation (RBYF), the oldest pressure group of Ri-Bhoi, will inaugurate its new office complex on June 7.
The RBYF’s new office is strategically located near National Highway 6, adjacent to the District Agriculture Officer’s office in Saiden. Bipul Thangkhiew, president of the RBYF Central Body, shared the news during a media briefing at the new office site on Tuesday.
Thangkhiew recounted the federation’s long journey towards establishing a permanent office. Despite its formation in 1979, the RBYF operated from rented premises for decades. In 2004, under the leadership of the then president, CL Masharing, the Federation acquired land in Saiden with the vision of building a dedicated office. Construction efforts commenced under BB Makdoh’s presidency, and the project has finally reached completion under Thangkhiew’s leadership.
Initially slated for May 31, 2024, the inauguration date was postponed following discussions with Dr DD Lapang, who is a significant supporter and the first donor for the office project.
Lapang informed the federation that he would be unable to deliver a speech on the originally planned date due to the Model Code of Conduct. The inauguration was therefore rescheduled to June 7 to ensure Lapang could fully participate in the ceremony.
Dr Lapang, who also serves as the Federation’s founding adviser, played a crucial role in the Federation’s history. It was at his residence in Jaiaw in 1979 that the RBYF was founded. Recognising his pivotal contributions, the federation unanimously agreed that Dr Lapang should inaugurate the new office complex.

Further delay in Umiam dam repair
Booking of our leaders could be linked to anti-drugs fight: HYC
