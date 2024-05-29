Wednesday, May 29, 2024
IT Ministry, MEA sign MoU to provide eMigrate services via common services centres

New Delhi, May 29: The Centre on Wednesday announced to provide eMigrate services through Common Services Centres (CSCs) to assist blue-collar workers at the grassroot level.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and CSC eGovernance Services, the IT Ministry said in a statement.

As part of the MoU, the eMigrate portal of MEA would be integrated with CSC’s portal to provide several services to citizens through CSCs.

The services being provided are registration of applicants on eMigrate portal through CSCs; uploading and processing the required documents for the applicants on eMigrate portal; supporting booking for medical and other services required by migrant workers or applicants registered on eMigrate portal through CSC; and creating awareness about eMigrate services amongst citizens across the country.

Over the years, the number of Indians going abroad for employment has been increasing as well as the contribution of remittances sent by them has been significant, said the Ministry.

The eMigrate project was launched to address issues faced by the migrant workers by making the emigration process online seamless, and bring foreign employers and registered recruitment agents and insurance companies on one common platform for safe and legal migration.

Currently, more than 5.50 lakh CSCs are delivering more than 700 digital services to citizens in assisted mode with enhanced ease and convenience.

“The MoU has been signed with an aim of expanding channels of safe &amp; legal migration at grassroots level, with the particular aim of preventing exploitation from unscrupulous elements of Indian citizens when they seek employment overseas,” said the IT Ministry.

–IANS

