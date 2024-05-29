MLMDF delegation meets Meghalaya DGP Idasisha Nongrang

Guwahati, May 29: A four-member delegation from the Meghalaya Legislative Minorities Development Forum (MLMDF) had a very positive and cordial meeting with the Director General of Police, Idasisha Nongrang, today in her office.

“She is an outstanding police officer, and we are fortunate to have her in Meghalaya. She devoted ample time and listened patiently to all the issues faced by the linguistic minorities of Meghalaya. She assured us of resolving our problems related to law and order, including ensuring our protection in the coming days,” said S. K Choudhury President of MLMDF in a Press statement.

“Gurjit Singh of MLMDF delegation highlighted various problems faced by the residents of Harijan Colony, Burrabazar, in their daily lives. Nongrang assured us that they would receive all the support they need as and when required. We also submitted a memorandum during the meeting,” the MLMDF President stated.