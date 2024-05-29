Wednesday, May 29, 2024
NATIONAL

Sex videos case: SIT, FSL sleuths search fugitive JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's residence

By: Agencies

Date:

Bengaluru, May 29:  The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) sleuths and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex videos case, conducted an extensive search at the residence of prime accused, JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, in Hassan.

The search operation that began at Prajwal Revanna’s RC Nagar residence late on Tuesday night continued till Wednesday morning.

Sources said that the teams had seized beds, mattresses blankets, pillows and other articles from the house.

The search operation conducted along with Hassan City police went on for more than 10 hours.

The team also searched and collected samples of fingerprints from the house.

HD Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna recently released a video announcing that he will come back to India and appear before the SIT on May 31.

Sources said that the SIT is preparing to pick up the Hassan MP from the airport as soon as he lands in India.

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara had stated that the decision to arrest Prajwal Revanna would be made by the SIT.

–IANS

Delhi hospital fire tragedy: MHA guidelines for oxygen cylinder storage flouted
Pakistan grants India consular access to two alleged spies
