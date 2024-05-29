MEGHALAYA Shillong Civil Hospital experiences power outage in the aftermath of the Cyclone Remal, in the city on Tuesday evening. (ST) By: By Our Reporter Date: May 29, 2024 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articleCleanliness campaign looks to transform Riwar Mihngi villages Related articles LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Navigating the world of social media Editor, The editorial “Social media bubble” (ST 28 May 2024) has touched upon an essential aspect of our modern... EDITORIAL People’s power will prevail The cacophony of the high-voltage general election campaign ends on May 29, after a frenetic run for two... SPECIAL ARTICLE How indigenous peoples were viewed in ancient India By Bhogtoram Mawroh In India, indigenous peoples (IPs) are termed Scheduled Tribes, and they have been given special provisions... SPECIAL ARTICLE CUET is necessary By Benjamin Lyngdoh After the arrangements for the ‘pen and paper mode’ Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Under...