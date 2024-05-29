Wednesday, May 29, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Cleanliness campaign looks to transform Riwar Mihngi villages

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, May 28: Embarking on a transformative campaign to enhance cleanliness across the villages of Riwar Mihngi, the Riwar Environmental Protection Sustainable Development Organisation (REPSDO) has launched a cleanliness campaign in a bid to replicate the success of Mawlynnong village, renowned as Asia’s cleanest village.
Restone Khongtani, REPSDO’s founding member and chairman, shared with The Shillong Times the organisation’s vision of extending Mawlynnong’s exemplary cleanliness to all villages in Riwar Mihngi. “Our goal is for every village in Riwar Mihngi to be recognised for its cleanliness and environmental stewardship,” Khongtani stated.
Established in 2018, REPSDO has made significant strides over the past six years, forming 57 units across as many villages and enlisting over 2,000 volunteers, including young children.
Despite the challenges in raising environmental awareness and promoting cleanliness, Khongtani remains optimistic. “Changing mindsets is a gradual process. Even if immediate results are not visible, we believe future generations will appreciate and continue our efforts,” he expressed.
The campaign has already seen positive outcomes in several villages, including Nongblai, Riwai, Nongeitniang, Kyntonsa-ir, Mynring, Laitshuthim, Thai, Lyngkhong, Mawsohrisa, and Mawpran. These villages have demonstrated significant improvements, thanks to the commitment of REPSDO and the support of locals. REPSDO’s activities are extensive and varied. Each year, they release around 3,000 fish seeds into rivers such as Synrem, Pongtung, and Rymben, and have planted over 10,000 tree saplings in the past six years.
Their initiatives also include regular cleaning drives of water bodies and extensive awareness campaigns in villages, schools, and colleges. These campaigns emphasise the importance of environmental protection, preserving aquatic life, planting trees, and maintaining clean water bodies.
Despite the lack of funding from government or non-government agencies, REPSDO continues its work through contributions from its members. “Our efforts are entirely self-funded,” revealed Khongtani.
With continued dedication, REPSDO hopes to inspire widespread environmental responsibility and cleanliness across all villages in Riwar Mihngi, setting a new standard for rural communities.

