Wednesday, May 29, 2024
News Alert

TN Congress chief opposes PM Modi's Kanyakumari meditation

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 29: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief K. Selvaperunthagai has opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day meditation event at Kanyakumari.

 

In a social media post on Tuesday, the Congress leader said that Prime Minister Modi will be meditating at Kanyakumari from May 30 to June 1. He said, ”The Election Commission of India should not give permission for such a programme as the Model Code of Conduct Rules are in force as per the Representation of People’s Act.”

 

The Congress leader said that PM Modi was trying for a silent campaign with this meditation event at Kanyakumari..

 

Selvaperunthagai also said that the party would send a letter to the Election Commission of India and if necessary would move the court against this.

 

PM Modi is all set to visit Kanyakumari for meditation, soon after the conclusion of the high-octane poll campaign. He is likely to spend at least three days there, before leaving Kanyakumari on June 1.

 

The Prime Minister is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In 2019, he had visited Kedarnath. PM Modi had gone to Uttarakhand in 2019 (before the Lok Sabha results) and meditated at a cave. (IANS)

J&K Police fix GPS tracking anklet on terror accused on bail
Delhi hospital fire tragedy: MHA guidelines for oxygen cylinder storage flouted
