Wednesday, May 29, 2024
J&K Police fix GPS tracking anklet on terror accused on bail

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 29: The J&K Police on Wednesday fixed a GPS tracking anklet on a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit associate, who was granted bail, in Baramulla district.

 

“In compliance with an order received from Hon’ble Court, police in Baramulla today affixed a GPS tracking device on an under trial terror associate who was enlarged on bail in a UA(P) case of Police Station Uri.,” said the officials.

 

The accused was arrested in case FIR No 104/2023 under sections 13, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 40 UA(P) Act,120 B IPC, 7/25 of the Arms Act in Police Station Uri.

 

“He has been enlarged bail by the Hon’ble Court. The GPS anklet will be used to monitor the movement of the said terror associate and ensure that he doesn’t violate the bail conditions,” police said.

 

GPS tracking of terror associates was first used in Kupwara district earlier this month.

 

The use of this technology ensures 24/7 surveillance of the suspect without the physical deployment of human tracking manpower.

 

The police have, however, to obtain a court order before such a tracking device is fixed to the suspect. (IANS)

